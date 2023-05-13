As the sixth Islamic Jihad commander killed this week by Israel is laid to rest in Gaza, citizens of the enclave are assessing the impact of a week of deadly attacks. In Israel, the tension generated by the firing of at least 1,000 Jihad rockets in retaliation for its enemy’s offensive is also being felt.

This Saturday hundreds of people marched accompanying the coffins of two other Palestinian militants, killed by an air strike on Friday. They are the commander of the Islamic Jihad Eyad Al-Hasani and Mohammad Abdul-aal, a militant.

Al-Hasani became the sixth jihad commando to be killed this week in Palestine, in an Israeli offensive against the leadership of this armed group that began early Tuesday morning along with accusations of planning attacks against Israel.

The Islamic Jihad, considered by Israel, the United States and the European Union as a terrorist group, is the second most powerful armed group in Gaza, after the Hamas movement, which dominates the territory.

Since the campaign launched Tuesday, at least 33 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, at least six of whom are children. Meanwhile, in Israel a woman died Thursday in Tel Aviv, when a rocket fired by the Jihad hit her home.

Citizens help the injured, in an ambulance, after an Israeli attack that killed senior Islamic Jihad commander Eyad Al-Hasani. May 12, 2023. © Ashraf Amrah / Reuters

The Jihad has responded to the Israeli operation with the launch of at least 1,000 rockets, according to information from the Reuters news agency. Many of them have been blocked by the Israeli anti-aircraft shield, the so-called Iron Dome, but some have managed to cross the border, causing -mainly- material damage, as well as injuries and psychological effects such as extreme anxiety among the population, according to reported by local health services.

Israel has also accused the jihad of killing four Palestinians after dud missiles failed to cross the border, but the group denies the accusations.

Six senior Jihad commanders have died during the week: three, in a first attack on Tuesday morning; two, on Thursday; and the last one was Al-Hasani, on Friday.

A man carries a child after an Israeli attack on an apartment in Gaza on May 12, 2023. © Ashraf Amrah / Reuters

Israel’s attacks come after days of pressure from ultranationalist forces such as Jewish Power, which is part of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu. This party and its bases had been demanding a heavy-handed response from the government, after last week the Jihad launched a series of rockets against Israel after the death of Jader Adnan, an Islamic Jihad soldier who was on strike for 86 days. starving in an Israeli jail.

Then, Israel and Palestine exchanged attacks before reaching an informal truce with international mediation. With a response described as “insufficient” by Jewish Power and its supporters, the party, necessary in Netanyahu’s coalition, abandoned the votes in Parliament and only returned after the campaign against Jihad began on Tuesday.

In Gaza, citizens assess the losses and reject the existence of Jihad “commandos”

As funerals take place and tensions over the crossfire have terrorized citizens on both sides of the border, the citizens of Gaza are assessing the impact that Israeli missiles have left around them.

Some of the residents of the area were checking on Saturday the damage caused by warplanes, which destroyed two dozen houses. In Deir al-Balah, in the center of the enclave, a night attack burned a three-story house to the ground.

The Israeli army claims to warn residents before an attack, but for locals this brings no relief.

“We were standing 130 meters away and I wanted to vomit from the dust. It was unimaginable madness. This is extraordinary hate. They claim they don’t attack children and avoid them, but what we see is madness,” says Jihad Abu Obaid, a resident of Deir al-Balah.

A woman cries next to the remains of her house, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes, in the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023. © Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

Israel argues that the houses it has destroyed were used by Islamic Jihad as command centers and to launch rockets. “This is a false narrative. We don’t have rocket launch pads at all and this is a residential area. There are no launch pads between the houses. This is nonsense and we don’t have rockets here,” says Awni Abu Obaid, a local .

This Saturday, another attack in the West Bank killed two more Palestinians in the refugee camp of Balata, in the northern city of Nablus. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the deceased as two men, aged 32 and 19. According to residents, Israeli forces used shoulder-fired rockets at a militant hideout, but witnesses said the two dead Palestinians had not been the initial target of the raid. It is unknown so far if these citizens were part of the Jihad.

With Reuters, AP and AFP