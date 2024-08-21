A game narrator plays an important role, there is no doubt. Just look at Baldur’s Gate 3’s Amelia Tyler! This is a role that, indeed, also plays an integral part of the ongoing Sid Meier’s Civilization series, and famous names such as Leonard Nimoy and Sean Bean have lent their vocal talents to the franchise.

Now, Bean is passing the narration sword – as it were – on to another Game of Thrones alum for the series’ next installation, Civilization 7.

As revealed in a new trailer, developer Firaxis has announced Gwendoline Christie (or, Brienne of Tarth to some) will be guiding us through the game on its release next year. “Now it’s your turn to reimagine civilization,” Christie says in the trailer, “and build something you believe in.”

You can check it out for yourself below.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Narrator Reveal TrailerWatch on YouTube

Civilization 7 is set to release on 11th February 2025, across PC via Steam and Epic, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Our Chris has already been hands on with the upcoming strategy game. “Playing Civilization 7 feels, if not quite like donning an old pair of comfortable slippers, then at least a first try-on of a refreshed version from the same designers,” he wrote in Eurogamer’s Civilization 7 preview.

“A group of designers who know precisely what it was about the old pair that made them such well-worn favorites.”

We got a nice look at Civilization 7 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. For everything else announced last night, you can check out our Gamescom Opening Night Live roundup here.