US President Joe Biden got confused and called his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky, whose first name is Volodymyr, “Vladimir”. Vladimir is the name of Putin, the president of Russia who decided to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Biden then momentarily interrupted the speech he was reading, said “I shouldn’t take this confidence” and went on to call the Ukrainian president “Mr. Zelensky”.





