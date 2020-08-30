Journalists from The Insider, Der Spiegel and the Bellingcat research group have found the alleged accomplice of the Russian Vadim Krasikov, who is suspected of killing Chechen field commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin. The joint investigation was posted on The Insider.

According to media reports, Krasikov’s accomplice is Roman Demyanchenko, who previously also served in the Vympel special unit of the FSB and worked for the Vympel-Assistance firm.

Journalists note that Demyanchenko entered Germany under a fake name on August 3, 2019 and left the country two weeks before the murder. When applying for a visa, he indicated the same place of work as Krasikov – JSC “Rust”. At the same time, the company stated that they have no information about such employees.

In Germany, Demyanchenko was only able to establish his true identity with the help of a facial recognition service, comparing his photo on a visa and on a real identity card.

Earlier, a veteran of “Vympel” FSB reserve colonel Valery Kiselev commented on the data that one of the former soldiers of the detachment was involved in the murder of Khangoshvili in Berlin. According to him, the USSR secret services stopped using the method of physically eliminating the enemy since 1951, the same principle remains after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

On August 23, Khangoshvili, called one of the militants’ leaders Shamil Basayev and Aslan Maskhadov, was shot in the head in a Berlin park. A 49-year-old Russian was detained on suspicion of murder. In Germany, he was suspected of having links with the Russian special services. The Russian Foreign Ministry called such assumptions speculation and urged to wait until the end of the investigation.

A diplomatic scandal erupted amid the murder, and Germany announced on December 4 that two employees of the Russian embassy were expelled from the country.