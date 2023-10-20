Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Israel has been fighting against Hezbollah and Hamas for a long time. In the current Israel war there are repeated rocket attacks. That is the difference between organizations.

Gaza – Thousands of people have died since the terrorist organization Hamas’ devastating attack on Israel on October 7th and the subsequent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. There is no end to the war in Israel in sight. In fact, the conflict could escalate into a conflagration. There have been repeated clashes between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia on Israel’s northern border for days. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets from the Gaza Strip. But what is the difference between Hamas and Hezbollah?

Difference between Hamas and Hezbollah: “Organization of the Islamic Resistance” founded in 1987

The Palestinian group Hamas was founded after the start of the First Intifada in 1987. The name is an abbreviation for “Organization of the Islamic Resistance”, but also means “zeal” or “fighting spirit” in Arabic. It emerged from the Palestinian branch of the fundamentalist Muslim Brotherhood and emerged in opposition to the compromise-ready Fatah or PLO of Yasser Arafat (1929-2004).

In its founding document, Hamas cites the conquest of Israel and an Islamic state of Palestine in its place as its ultimate goal. To do this, she uses anti-Semitic clichés about a Jewish-Zionist world conspiracy and refers to the – fake – “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”. Changes to the 2017 Hamas charter were widely interpreted as moderation and acceptance of a two-state solution.

Since 1993, Hamas under its spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmad Yasin, who died in 2004 Israel was deliberately killed, increases terrorist attacks and repeatedly attacks the country with rockets from the Gaza Strip. In addition to its military arm, the Qassam Brigades, Hamas consists of a social aid organization and a political party. The number of members is estimated at up to 80,000. She receives financial help from Iran and Qatar, among others. Since Fatah was expelled from the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas has been the sole government there.

Support for Hamas: Financial aid also comes from Turkey

Turkey is also a supporter of Hamas. It was only in July that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyya and Palestinian President Mahmut Abbas had a joint meeting with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan given in his presidential palace. Even before that, there were repeated meetings between Hamas and representatives AKP-Government. “If we start with volunteer fighters, we will kill you in our spit. Do you think we will remain silent,” said IHH boss Bülent Yıldırım.

In Germany, Hamas is under surveillance by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV). “The Federal Administrative Court has established in consistent case law that HAMAS as a whole is directed against the idea of ​​international understanding, regardless of whether it appears in individual cases as a political, social or terrorist structure.” This is what the BfV experts write in their current constitutional protection report.

Difference from Hamas: Hezbollah from Lebanon is Shiite – and is close to Iran

In contrast to the Sunni Hamas, the Lebanese Hezbollah (“Party of God”) is a Shiite organization. It was founded in 1982 as an anti-Israel militia in the Lebanese civil war with the support of Iran. It recognizes its revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei as the highest intellectual authority.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah is both a militia and a powerful political and social force; Again and again she looks for the military one

confrontation with Israel. It repeatedly attacked the north of the Jewish state and carried out numerous attacks, including internationally against Jewish institutions. It supported head of state Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war. In the current war in Israel, it has already fired rockets from Lebanon towards Israel several times.

Hezbollah is recognized as a terrorist organization in many countries

Hamas and Hezbollah and their military arm are classified as terrorist organizations by numerous states, including the EU, the USA and also Arab states. Another difference between Hamas and Hezbollah is the number of people. The group from Lebanon has well-trained fighters who also gained experience in Syria. She also has a bigger and better arsenal of weapons.

In Germany, Hezbollah, like Hamas, is also monitored by the BfV. “It propagates the armed struggle, including with terrorist means, against Israel as an ‘unlawful occupier of Palestinian soil’, which is referred to as ‘legitimate resistance’,” says the current report for the protection of the constitution. The BfV estimates Hezbollah’s potential threat to be high and assumes that Hezbollah could continue to carry out terrorist actions against Israel or Israeli interests outside of the Middle East. (erpe/KNA)