For the second time in four days, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has been accused of sexual harassment by a former collaborator, who reported this Saturday having been questioned about her sexual life by the politician. The governor has denied the accusations, according to the newspaper The New York Times, And, although at first he wanted to initiate an independent investigation into the case, he has finally requested that the state prosecutor and a judge appoint a lawyer to carry out this investigation.

The woman has been identified as Charlotte Bennett, 25, who was the governor’s executive assistant and health policy advisor until last November. Bennett told the newspaper that Cuomo asked him if he was monogamous and if he had ever had relationships with older men. He also assured, in several interviews with the newspaper, that the alleged harassment occurred at the end of last spring, during the first wave of the pandemic, for which the governor, a prominent member of the Democratic Party, was endowed with special powers by the Assembly of the State of New York.

It is the second complaint against Andrew Cuomo after Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development official, assured this Wednesday in a letter published on the portal Medium that between 2016 and 2018 the governor had harassed her on several occasions and even, at one point, had given her a kiss on the lips in his Manhattan office, when they were both alone. In another episode of the alleged harassment, Cuomo, sitting in front of her on the official plane, would have cornered her with his knees and invited her to play strip poker, a form of the game that forces the loser to take off his clothes.

As I picked up this Saturday The New York Times, Bennett said the most “disturbing” happened on June 5, when Cuomo allegedly asked him many personal questions, including one about whether he thought age made a difference in romantic relationships. The former adviser said the Democrat allegedly indicated to her that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s, which she interpreted as a clear proposal for a sexual relationship.

In addition, Cuomo would have told her that he felt alone during the health crisis, that “he could not even hug anyone”, to which she responded evasively that she also missed hugging her parents. Bennett claimed that the governor never tried to touch her. According to her story, the former collaborator understood “that the governor wanted to sleep with me and I felt terribly uncomfortable and scared, and she wondered how I was going to get out of that and I assumed it was the end of my job,” reports the Efe agency.

The governor immediately responded to Bennett’s allegations by means of a statement sent to the media, in which he denied the facts and affirmed that he believed he was acting as a mentor to the young woman. “I never made headway with Bennett or intended to act inappropriately,” said Cuomo, who referred to Bennett as a “valued member of his staff” and about whom, he said, “he has every right to speak.” “Women have the right to express their opinion,” Cuomo also declared last December, when Boylan posted the first complaints of harassment against him on the social network Twitter.

Cuomo has requested that an “external and thorough” investigation be carried out into the complaints and asked New Yorkers to wait for the results of the same “before passing judgment.” The governor, who received a special Emmy award for his televised press conferences about the pandemic, is also in the crosshairs of public opinion – and the most progressive faction of his party – for a case of data withholding. about deaths from coronavirus in nursing homes in the State that is being investigated by the justice and the FBI. His executive powers in the management of the pandemic have also caused the resignation of a dozen senior officials of the Department of Public Health, whom he would have ignored when making far-reaching decisions, such as the administration model of vaccines against covid-19.

The mayor of New York, the also Democrat Bill de Blasio, whose differences of opinion with Cuomo are public, has joined the voices of progressives – including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – to call for independent investigations into the residences and the alleged sexual harassment. In a statement released this Sunday in which he also demands that his emergency powers be revoked, De Blasio states: “Issues of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight the pandemic and the economic crisis (… The investigation of nursing home deaths should be able to freely examine the contributions to its campaign by companies in the field. And the investigation into sexual misconduct must be led by someone completely independent of the governor, not by the former business partner of his senior adviser. ” Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter referred to the harassment allegations as “extremely serious and painful to read.”