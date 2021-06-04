The Pompidou Center has reached an agreement with the city of Jersey City, on the outskirts of New York, to open an exhibition center there in 2024, US authorities and the Parisian museum announced on Friday.

It will be the fifth great collaboration of the Pompidou Center, and the first in America. The other artistic centers are in Metz, Malaga, Shanghai and Brussels.

The city plans to host the new space in the Pathside building, an old tram station of about 5,400 m2, built in 1912.

The Pompidou Center in Paris it is an emblem of art. The National Museum of Modern Art, the Center for Industrial Creation, the Department of Cultural Development, the Public Information Library and the Institute for Acoustic-Musical Research, founded by Pierre Boulez, operate in its building.

The typical stairs. The Pompidou center in Paris. AFP photo

Now, you will arrive in Jersey City, a former industrial city in full transformation – and gentrification – since the 80s.

Thus, the American city will be able to access the collection of around 120,000 works of the Pompidou and the contributions of its specialists, as well as enjoying the benefits of being associated with one of the most popular cultural attractions in Paris.

The agreement was born after a meeting with local leaders facilitated by the architectural firm OMA, Serge Lasvignes, president of the Pompidou Center, explained to the AFP agency.



Other style. The Jersey City building where the Center Pompidou will be. AFP photo

“We did not call for bids for a facility in the United States,” Lasvignes explained. “Honestly, it’s much more interesting for us to work with Jersey City, which is a little a virgin place from that point of view, to go to a place where there is a considerable supply “like New York.

The American metropolis already has two great museums of contemporary art, the MoMA and the Whitney, in addition to the offerings of the Metropolitan Museum and the Guggenheim.

In recent years Jersey City has attracted a growing number of artists, due to the vertiginous increase of the price of the rents in New York.



Pompidou Center. A key place. AFP photo

“The American continent was for us a target of obvious interest,” Lasvignes said. “In the area of ​​contemporary art, the United States is crucial” and also “we are completely steeped in American culture“, He said.

As in the previous agreements, Jersey City It will be responsible for the creation of the center, its operation and associated costs.

The Pompidou Center, supplying its engineering, branding and art collections, hopes to get financial compensation in return, Lasvignes said.

The place “is destined to become one of the greatest cultural attractions in North America“New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement.

