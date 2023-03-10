Friday, March 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another footballer accused of sexual abuse: “He touched me while I was asleep”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Another footballer accused of sexual abuse: “He touched me while I was asleep”


close

Campaign against abuse and violent actions towards minors.

Campaign against abuse and violent actions against minors

Campaign against abuse and violent actions against minors

He was accused by a Tik Tok user.

Sexual harassment in sport is a daily occurrence. And another complaint was known that falls on the footballer Roman Arturo Martinez.

See also  Stove football: Jorge Meré, Marco Fabián, Kevin Castañeda and more rumors in Liga MX

Known as ‘Mozumbito’, he was accused by a Tik Tok user of alleged sexual harassment, which is being investigated.
(Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal with Real Madrid) (Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

The complaint

The case became known on International Women’s Day, when Isabella Gutierrez shared the message pointing to the player of the America.

“Because if I had to bear knowing that you touched me while I was asleep, you have to bear being seen for what you are,” Gutiérrez wrote.

The forward is in the news and the America team investigates the event. With information from the newspaper Récord, the spokesman for Las Águilas warned that they will keep pace with the information.

Of course, the spokesperson for the Azulcrema team said that the organization takes cases of gender violence seriously and assured that they will get to the bottom of the investigation.

See also  Shameful the performance of Rayados de Monterrey in the Club World Cup

Martínez is registered in the Under-20 category of America.
(NBA star, protagonist of spectacular shootout against robbers, video)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#footballer #accused #sexual #abuse #touched #asleep

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Men and women, a couple is expecting their first child: that’s who it is – Curler

Men and women, a couple is expecting their first child: that's who it is - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result