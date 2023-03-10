Another footballer accused of sexual abuse: “He touched me while I was asleep”

Sexual harassment in sport is a daily occurrence. And another complaint was known that falls on the footballer Roman Arturo Martinez.

Known as ‘Mozumbito’, he was accused by a Tik Tok user of alleged sexual harassment, which is being investigated.

(Linda Caicedo makes history! See her first goal with Real Madrid) (Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)

The complaint

The case became known on International Women’s Day, when Isabella Gutierrez shared the message pointing to the player of the America.



“Because if I had to bear knowing that you touched me while I was asleep, you have to bear being seen for what you are,” Gutiérrez wrote.

The forward is in the news and the America team investigates the event. With information from the newspaper Récord, the spokesman for Las Águilas warned that they will keep pace with the information.

Of course, the spokesperson for the Azulcrema team said that the organization takes cases of gender violence seriously and assured that they will get to the bottom of the investigation.

Martínez is registered in the Under-20 category of America.

(NBA star, protagonist of spectacular shootout against robbers, video)