Vertigo Games – publisher – and InnerspaceVR – developer – have announced the release date of Another Fisherman’s Talesequel to the 2019 GOTY VR. ​​The date to mark on the calendar isMay 11, 2023. The reference platforms are PS VR2, Meta Quest 2 and PC VR platforms (Steam, Vive). The team has also made available a gameplay video, which you can find just below.

In this video we have the opportunity to hear the words of the Creative Director and Co-Founder Balthazar Auxietre and Game Director Alexis Moroz. The one shown is the first part of the second chapter of Another Fisherman’s Tale and allows us to see one of the mechanics of the game: the composition of the body of the main character, Nina, daughter of the protagonist of the original game.

For example, in this section Nina can get a crab claw as left hand, which allows her to cut the rope that blocks the cage in which the head is located, which is obviously the point of view for the entire sequence of Another Fisherman’s Tale. Subsequently we switch to first person, but we will be able (and will have to) detach the pieces of our body to overcome various sequences. For example, one can throw the head through a broken window to see the whole of the room and use the hand (released from the arm) to unlock the front door and guarantee a passage for the body.

The authors explain, through an official statement, that Another Fisherman’s Tale was created from scratchinstead of relying on what is available from the previous chapter, so as to take advantage of the most modern VR technologies.

Nina will go to the discovery of models, notes and photographs of the father’s mysterious past and will discover more of his own childhood. However, he will have to be able to distinguish between fiction and reality, while he launches himself into a world composed of memories and fantasy.

Tell us, what do you think of Another Fisherman’s Tale? Will this be one of your next VR purchases?