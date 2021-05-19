Failed attempt. The hiring of 40 sweepers, to increase the presence of workers from the municipal company Lhicarsa in the street, will not help Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC) to avoid a penalty of 1.1 million for the deficit of personnel that the City Council blamed him for five years. The die is cast, according to sources from the government team confirmed yesterday. The only change on the initially foreseen fine of 1.37 million is for the application of a discount of 250,000 euros. Municipal technicians have estimated that interest cannot be charged since in 2017 it was established that cleaning employees were missing on public roads. Only those generated from the first claim are included.

FCC, which is the partner that manages Lhicarsa, while the City Council pays what citizens pay for the garbage tax, has incorporated a reinforcement of workers in the last two weeks. There are three contingents of 15, 6 and 21 people. However, for the government team that only remedies a gap in the service that had already generated a sanctioning file, but it does not prevent it from being resolved with the fine.

In addition, the municipal sources consulted conveyed the high degree of skepticism that exists in the mayor’s office about the permanent nature of this reinforcement. They also warned that if FCC maintains it, it will be at no additional cost attributable to the garbage tax. It is the third fine to FCC in less than a year, after one of 450,000 euros and another of 1.4 million for other irregularities.