Another ‘final’ in March at La Romareda. So crude and categorical. The fatal comeback of Vallecas returned to Real Zaragoza a foot from the precipice and tonight’s game against Mirandés has acquired enormous relevance in the dramatic fight for permanence (follow the meeting live on As.com). The Aragonese team has been piled up with urgencies again and the only thing that is worth the victory against a rival that leads them by eleven points in the standings and that keeps the dream of the ‘playoff’ alive.

The Mirandés, which comes from standing up to the Spanish in Anduva (2-2), presents a splendid record in his visits to La Romareda (three victories, a draw and only one defeat), but Zaragoza clings to his remarkable solvency in his stadium since the arrival of Juan Ignacio Martinez to the bench (four wins out of five games) to escape relegation again.

The veteran Alicante coach loses an indisputable as French in the defense axis, by accumulation of cards, and also to the Nigerian James, due to a slight knee sprain, but suddenly recovers Francho, another titleholder, and the Uruguayan Sanabria, with which their alternatives to make the eleven grow. However, JIM is not a man of great changes and everything indicates that Frenchman Peybernes will relieve Francés in the center of the rear and that Francho will replace Chavarría in the midfield, perhaps with a change of drawing, going from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3. Are too casualties Atienza and Javi Ros, injured, and Vuckic, concentrated with Slovenia.

For its part, Mirandés is looking for a new victory that brings it a little closer to mathematical permanence. Jose Alberto He hopes that his team will maintain the good tone displayed in the previous league match in which he was about to knock down Espanyol. Only the added time kept him from getting all three points. And with that accumulated rage they will face the duel tonight.

The starting eleven is anyone’s guess. The Asturian coach considers the possibility of repeating the game system that gave such good results on the last day, populating the center of the field with working and creative players; although it could also return to the usual 4-2-3-1. Víctor Gómez will return to the right side and Moreno and Schutte are out.