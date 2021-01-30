Anemia of victories. That would be the medical diagnosis for Alcorcón and Malaga. Those of Juan Antonio Anchor it they have only added a victory in the last five games. Málaga has not won for six games. He has only added three points out of 18 possible and assumes his first crisis since Al Thani was removed as president. The potters found themselves with a painful defeat at home against Albacete because of how it occurred and because it has left them in the queue.

Aware that both the coach of ‘Alcor’ and Pellicer, that of Málaga, are at stake, they will move their initial eleven to alleviate injuries, penalties and low forms (follow the game live on AS.com).

El colista, Alcorcón, es very aware of how important a victory would be now. To achieve it, the first step, in Anquela’s words, is “not to lose identity.” He Alcorcón has managed to be a competitive team, Generator of occasions and that dominates from the possession sections of the parties. What is missing? The goal. The potters, with 13 goals, are the least successful team in the Smartbank League. The Alcorcón has the safe losses of Escobar, Bellvís and Reko and doubts due to discomfort from Laure and Gorostidi. More problems.

The doubts of Malaga

Malaga face your first crisis of the era post-Al Thani. Bad feelings that caused the discomfort of the coach, Sergio Pellicer due to the bad image of the team in the defeat against the Ponferradina. “Notice for boaters” were his words. The team maintains a seven point mattress with respect to the decline, but insecurities they begin To appear. And of course the doubts. Málaga is the fourth second team that shoots the least on goal. And his forwards only have four goals. Very scarce figures.

The technician de Nules will return to to make changes. Luis Muñoz is suspended due to suspension and his position in the midfielder can be filled by Alberto Escassi, which, in turn, has served its federal punishment. The technician is resigned because the club will not be able to make signings because of his tight salary cap. “We would like to offer caviar and champagne, but touch water and plate of the mountains“It was his pink phrase. While this is happening, Alcorcón announced yesterday the signing of Embalo from Guinea Bissau, on loan from Eupen from Belgium. A striker who can play extreme. Everyone signs except Malaga.

Juan Antonio Anquela and Sergio Pellicer met at Jaén in the 1999-2000 season. Anquela spent only two days as a coach after Teixidó’s dismissal. Then came Tartilán. Pellicer was a right back. Even so, the current Málaga coach keeps an indelible memory of the Alcorcón coach.

Aces to follow

Alcorcón. Hugo Fraile: Against Fuenlabrada he started “in extremis” due to Gorostidi’s injury. His game between the lines and his shot in strategy plays will be very important for Alcorcón.

Malaga. Chavarría. Málaga offensive hope. Open holes and work. But he only has three goals. He is a player highly appreciated by his teammates and coach.

Party details

Anquela Strategy. The tactical and pressure effort of Alcorcón is one of the best in the Championship

Lack of goal. Alcorcón has corrected the lack of chances. The team generates, but it lacks aim

Stopped ball. A toothache for Málaga. Every time there is a lateral foul against the problems begin.

Cristian Rodriguez. The only one in the squad who has played in every game for at least one minute. Every day more valuable in this team.

Ups and downs

Alcorcón. Safe drops for Escobar, Bellvís and Reko and doubts for discomfort from Laure and Gorostidi.

Malaga. Luis Muñoz and Benkhemassa are not there. Return of Alberto Escassi. Young Larrubia, Gonzalo and Ale Benítez return to the list.