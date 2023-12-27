Home page politics

There are again reports of massive Russian losses in the Ukraine war. This time, however, not in the fighting for Avdiivka.

Munich – Russian armed forces have been trying for several months Ukraine war in vain to take the city of Avdiivka on the Eastern Front. Also because the losses are apparently horrendously high, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin's troops recently tried a different strategy. But Ukraine is standing firm. Now Russia apparently started a new attempt, but it probably ended in disaster again.

The popular Ukrainian war blog Deepstate According to reports, Russian soldiers are said to have launched a major breakthrough attempt on the southern front. “Today’s attempt by the enemy to break through to Stepove ended in another fiasco,” the group wrote on Telegram, citing Ukrainian forces. Stepove is located in the south of Ukraine near Kherson, which Russia has recently repeatedly bombed.

Russia attacks Stepove near Kherson in vain – “Mountains of corpses on the line of contact”

Russia is said to have attacked the village on Wednesday morning (December 27) with at least ten armored personnel carriers and several tanks. Now, wrote Deepstate further, they would only collect the “remains of their soldiers”. As evidence, the blog shared photos from the 47th Mechanized Brigade showing destroyed wagons with seemingly lifeless bodies.

The failed attack at Stepove seems to be further proof of how costly the war in Ukraine was for Wladimir Putin is. Russia is said to have lost more than 25,000 soldiers in the battle for Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks. The number coincides with statements made by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a briefing. “What’s happening on the line of contact – mountains of corpses. And no one even tries to take them away,” said Valery Zalushny Ukrainska Pravda according to. “There are more and more bodies there every day. Unfortunately, this is the Russian attitude towards its people.”

Ukraine General: Russians must continually inflict heavy casualties to stop aggression

Saluzhny apparently believes that it is only possible to stop Russian aggression if the losses are as high as possible. It is difficult to predict how many more casualties will be needed to end it, the Ukrainian general said. “I think we need to do this continually [den russischen Besatzungstruppen Verluste zufügen, Anm. d. Red.]“Until the war is over, until the enemy gives in.”

Saluzhny, who called for resources and technological development for the armed forces, called it his biggest mistake “that I thought that such a number of losses as we inflicted on them would stop anyone.” Any other country would have faced such high losses ended the war, but it didn't stop Russia, he explained. (mt)