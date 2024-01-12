Igor Moser did not accept the separation and allegedly ambushed Ester Palmieri while their three children were at school

Ester Palmieri she is yet another victim of feminicide in Italy. She, 37 years old, resident in Valfloriana, in Trentino Alto Adige, was killed by her partner from whom she was separating. The man, 46 Igor Moser, after stabbing the woman, went to a barn owned by him and took his own life by hanging himself. The two had three young children, aged between 5 and 9.

Yet another tragedy in Italy in which, unfortunately, the victim is once again one woman.

The drama presumably occurred yesterday morning in Trentino Alto Adige, more precisely in Valflorianaa municipality of a few hundred inhabitants located in the Val Di Cembra.

Some relatives of Igor Moser, a 46-year-old local lumberjack, were worried when they didn't see him arrive for lunch. The same family members then headed to the house where he lived with his partner in Valfloriana, making a tragic discovery.

The body of the woman, Ester Palmieri, was now lying lifeless.

The intervention of the officials was immediate rescuers and of police on site, who after ascertaining the woman's death immediately began searching for the man.

Searches ended shortly afterwards, when in a barn owned by Moser in Castello di Fiemme, the agents found him toofirst alive and with a rope around his neck.

The motive for Ester Palmieri's crime

According to what we learn, Ester she had made the decision to leave Igor. She made a choice that apparently he didn't accept.

The two had three young children, aged between 5 and 9, who were at school at the time of the dramatic events. One of their uncles went to get them and is taking care of them.

Igor Moser was a lumberjack and ran his business in the area. As mentioned, he did not accept his partner's decision to separate and therefore ambushed her at home while the children were at school.

Ester Palmieri was 37 years old. After years of working as a social health worker, she dedicated herself to her greatest passion, that of well being.

By 2023 he had opened his own new massage center in Casatta, a hamlet of Valfloriana, the Scintilla Alchemica Holistic Studio, with which she had already made herself known and appreciated.