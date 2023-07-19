A new feldsher-obstetric station (FAP) has been installed in the Belinsky district of the Penza region. It is planned to open it in the near future, according to the regional government.

Andrey Panin, head physician of the Belinsky district hospital, said that a FAP was installed in the village of Pichevka. It will serve more than 400 people living both in Pichevka and in Kozlovka, Ozerki and Preobrazhenka.

“Currently we are engaged in landscaping the territory. <...> In the coming days, we will bring furniture and we will receive a license for the provision of primary health care, ”said Panin.

In addition to providing medical assistance, medical examinations and medical examinations will be carried out at the point, the news agency clarifies. “Penza-Press”.

FAP was installed as part of the regional program for the modernization of primary health care of the national project “Health”. In 2023, under the same program, a feldsher-obstetric center appeared in the Belinsky district in the village of Kryukovo.