The Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) has upheld the appeal by Miguel Galán, president of the Cenafe coaching school, and informed the parties involved on Friday of the cancellation of the recent call for elections for the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) scheduled for October 7. The deputy vice president María Ángeles García Chaves resigned as president of the management committee last Friday and called the elections applying article 31.8 of the federation statutes. According to the TAD resolution, in order to apply this statutory point, the federation assembly should have previously agreed to the dismissal of the disqualified Pedro Rocha as president. This step was not taken and the electoral process has been annulled.

“The lack of resolution or agreement of the General Assembly prevents the assessment of said cessation [el de Rocha] has occurred and consequently, this determines that the application of article 31.8 of the RFEF Statutes is not in accordance with the law, since the first requirement for its application is missing, that is, that the cessation of the president of the RFEF has occurred,” the TAD ruled in its resolution.

The decision of the sports court is another farce within the RFEF, which once again delays the election of a president for the next four years. The law states that these elections must be held before the end of 2024, the year in which the current Olympic cycle ends, but this already seems impossible. Luis Rubiales resigned on September 10, 2023 and more than a year later the four-year elections have still not been held.

Since Rubiales left office, Pedro Rocha has been involved in the decisions that have caused all the delays. Rocha has set the pace and the process has been delayed, despite the attempts of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to speed it up.

The basketball federation also found itself in the same situation in September 2023, when its president Jorge Garbajosa resigned to preside over FIBA ​​Europe. His successor, Elisa Aguilar, first called elections to complete Garbajosa’s term and, as soon as she won the elections, called the electoral process for the new Olympic cycle. Aguilar was proclaimed president for the next four-year term in January. As of September 21, 2024, the football federation has not yet been able or interested in starting the four-year elections.

Yaye’s mission

It is also unclear whether it is correct that the federation has decided to apply the federation statutes in point 31.8 and not the ministerial order that regulates elections in sports federations to call the elections after Rocha’s disqualification. On this matter, the TAD has not even entered into an assessment.

Rocha had appointed María Ángeles García Chaves as deputy vice-president and the former footballer from Cáceres was destined to preside over the Federation for a short period of time after her candidacy was the only one to present the endorsements (21 are required and she deposited 88) for the aforementioned elections of October 7, in which the current assembly voted.

Yaye’s mission, the nickname by which the leader is known, was to call elections for the next Olympic period 2024-28 as soon as she was proclaimed president of the RFEF on October 7. Once elected, she resigned to be able to preside over the management committee, a key position to control the four-year elections to which Rocha plans to stand if she manages to get a judge to grant her the precautionary measures she has requested in order to paralyze the two-year sanction imposed on her by the TAD for exceeding her functions as president of the management committee.

García Chaves, the wife of Rocha’s former secretary in the Extremadura region and whose ability has been highly questioned by many of the barons, was the ideal solution to carry out Rocha’s plan to stand if he gets the precautionary measure. The plan has been foiled by the TAD and it is back to square one. García Chaves will once again be acting president until she resigns and gives way to another new electoral call.

The decision of the TAD, well founded, does not leave either the general secretary, Álvaro de Miguel, or the legal services of the RFEF in a very good light. If the TAD were to determine otherwise in the future, it would be the case that when in September 2023 the 31.8 had to be applied, the RFEF used the ministerial order and now that it should apply the latter, it decides on the aforementioned point of its statutes. A unique case in the history of Spanish sport to the ridicule of the RFEF and its leaders.