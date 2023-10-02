Yet another family drama in Italy: 67-year-old Uber Capucci, from Vignola, kills his mother and brother, and then tries to take his own life

Another family tragedy in Italy. Yesterday evening, the Sassuolo Carabinieri had to intervene in a house in Vignola, in the Modena area, where the 67-year-old Uber Capucci he had taken the life of his mother and brother, and then attempted to take his own life. The perpetrator of the massacre was stopped and taken to hospital, his life was not in danger.

Only a few days have passed since dramatic family massacre which shocked Alexandria. Martino Benzi, an esteemed 67-year-old computer engineer, exterminated his entire family last Wednesday morning and then took his own life.

He stabbed to death before the 17 year old sonthen the wife, a 55 year old woman. Immediately afterwards he washed himself, dressed in clean clothes, and reached the nursing home for the elderly where she was admitted. mother in law. There he first killed the 78 year old and then he took his own life. At the base, according to what has emerged so far, the debts accumulated by man.

A similar incident happened yesterday evening in Vignolaa small municipality in the province of Modena.

A man, Uber Capucci, also 67 years old, would have first killed his mother, Mrs Anna Malmusi 88 years old, then his brother, Emore Capucci of 66 years, and eventually he would have attempted to take his own life.

Uber Capucci stopped and hospitalized

Credit: MODENA TODAY

Around 9.30pm, some neighbors of the family, residing in via Torino, have alerted the authorities of heartbreaking screams coming from that house.

Once on site, the soldiers of the Sassuolo company found the two corpses on the ground and Uber Capucci injured, but still alive.

Also on site were the firefighters, specialists from the forensic medicine section and the magistrate on duty. To carry out all the reliefs As the case may be, the entire road was closed to traffic.

The 67-year-old, as mentioned injured, was taken away in an ambulance and transported to the Baggiovara hospital, where he is currently hospitalized and guarded by the police. It wouldn’t be life threatening.

To the base of this umpteenth massacre, which has shocked another family, gods conflicting relationships which had existed between the three cohabitants for a long time. Updates on this dramatic story will follow.