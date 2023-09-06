It fell very badly in certain sectors of USA the decision of President Gustavo Petro of Appoint ex-FARC member Alexander Farfán Suárez, alias Gafas, as peace manager.

Two days ago, the government signed the decree naming Farfán in this capacity to participate in the peace talks with the Central General Staff of the Farc, a dissident group of this organization today led by Iván Mordisco and that did not demobilize after the 2016 peace agreement.

According to sources consulted by this newspaper both in Congress and among officials and former officials, his appointment is another “false start” of the government in the framework of what is known as Total Peace what the current leftist government is looking for.

Farfán, in fact, is a name that causes blistering in the US. He is remembered as the “jailer” of the Farc, since he was in charge of the security of the three Americans who were kidnapped by this guerrilla organization in 2003 and who was held in the worst conditions for more than 5 years until they were released. released in the famous Operation Jaque, in July 2008.

As you remember, “Gafas” was arrested in the framework of the operation along with alias “César”, another member of the group who was in charge of the custody of the kidnapped.

Gerardo Antonio Aguilar Ramírez, ‘César’ (left) and Alexánder Suárez, ‘Gafas’ former members of the Farc after their capture in Operation Jaque in 2008.

Shortly after, The US asked for his extradition to answer before the courts of this country for the kidnapping of the three Americans. However, the Supreme Court opposed his shipment, alleging that the crimes of Gafas, that is, the kidnapping, had taken place in Colombia and therefore he had to face national justice.

“Cesar”, on the contrary, did end up extradited because the US also raised charges for drug trafficking that, according to the Court, if they corresponded in the United States jurisdiction. Although the kidnapping was not used in the process against him, he ended up being sentenced to 27 years in prison.

But the decision not to extradite Gafas caused great tensions with Washington. Especially since the Court, by denying it, changed the concept it had used when authorizing the sending of aliases Simón Trinidad, another leader of the group who was tried for the kidnapping of the same Americans and sentenced to 60 years in prison in a maximum prison. safety where it still remains.

July 2, 2008. The Army rescued Íngrid Betancourt, three American engineers, and 11 other kidnapped during ‘Operation Check’.

According to sources, the process against Glasses in the US is still in force and it is still an irritant given the treatment that the organization gave to the Americans and that they later narrated after their release.

“US justice does not forget Gafas,” a source familiar with the process told this newspaper.

Marc Gonzálves, one of the FARC kidnapped, described Farfán as “the worst of humanity, a cruel terrorist who enjoyed our suffering.”

Petro’s decision to also name ex-paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso as a “peace manager” sparked outrage in the US Congress. where the Republican senator Marco Rubio classified it as a mockery in front of his countless victims. The case of Glasses, which is also already circulating in the Capitol, is causing similar reactions.

Salvatore Mancuso before the JEP.

Appointing Gafas, Mancuso and others as peace managers makes the process (of total peace) be seen as a mockery. Or better, make it clear that in reality there is no such process, a former diplomat from this country told this newspaper.

The issue is sensitive because Congress, which restarted its legislative activity this week, is about to approve the new aid for the country for the year 2024. But in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Republicans, assistance for the country precisely because of the doubts that exist regarding the decisions that the Petro government has been making.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68