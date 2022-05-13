Another historic record, another step towards the moment in which certain things will no longer make the news. Bouchra Karboubi will be the first woman from the Arab world to direct a men’s football final. This is the final act of the Cup of the Throne, the national cup of Morocco, of the 2019-20 edition, suspended due to the pandemic. To compete in Agadir will be the FAR Rabat, the team of the Royal Armed Forces, and the Athletic Tetouan which is in the second division. The match will take place on Saturday at 4 pm and one of the assistants, Fatiha Jermoumi, is also a woman. Last year Karboubi became the first female referee to referee in the Moroccan top league. She has been international since 2016, but in January she was one of the referees designated for the African Cup as Var, contributing to the very positive performance of the entire Moroccan referee group in the competition.