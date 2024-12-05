real Madrid
As already happened after the defeats against Barça and Milan, the Italian is once again a source of debate on the noble floor. The matches against Girona (Saturday) and, above all, against Atalanta (Tuesday) in the Champions League, will mark the next decisions
When on November 5, Ancelotti received a 1-3 at the Bernabéu in his beloved Milan, Madrid’s noble team went home angry. It was not the defeat itself, that too, but the how and background of this…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#extreme #situation #Ancelotti
Leave a Reply