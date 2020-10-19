An official of Reliance Jio said that the company is planning to introduce 5G smartphone at a price of less than five thousand rupees, and it will be reduced from 2500 to 3000 thousand rupees if further sales increase. It will try to woo 200-30 million mobile users using 2G connections.

A company official said on condition of anonymity, “Jio wants to keep the price of the equipment below Rs 5,000. When we increase sales, it can cost Rs 2,500-3,000. Reliance Jio did not respond to an email sent in this regard. Currently, the price of 5G smartphones found in India starts at Rs 27,000. Jio the first company to offer 4G mobile phones to consumers in India for free. Under this, there was a payment of Rs 1,500 for a Jio phone, which could be refunded later. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, spoke at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company to make India 2G free (free of 2G connections) and stressed the need for a cheap 5G smartphone. The company is also working on its 5G network equipment and has asked DoT to allocate spectrum for testing these products. The government has not yet decided on the request of Reliance Jio. India does not currently have 5G services and the government has not allocated spectrum to telecom operators for testing 5G technology.

