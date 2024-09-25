Home World

Press Split

There was an explosion in Cologne during the night. © Sascha Thelen/dpa

A bang startles residents from their sleep. There has been an explosion in an apartment building in Cologne. The reasons behind it are unclear. Is there a connection with a recent series?

Cologne – The shop has completely burned out, the shop windows have been destroyed, parts of the torn exterior paneling are hanging loosely: There has been another explosion in Cologne, this time in Pesch on the outskirts of the city. Local residents reported a loud bang at 2:45 a.m., police said. Shortly afterwards, the café on the ground floor of an apartment building was in flames. The cause is still unclear. According to a spokesman, whether the incident is connected to the latest series of explosions is still being investigated.

Police and firefighters were on site in large numbers in the morning. When the firefighters arrived, the location was already badly damaged, a fire department spokesman said. Around 20 people were evacuated from their homes. The fire was extinguished around an hour later, at around 4 a.m. The residents were then able to return to their homes. Two residents were slightly injured and treated on site for suspected smoke poisoning. They were then released by the rescue services.

The crime scene was cordoned off with red and white tape and investigators secured evidence. The café had only opened a few months ago and the owners were currently on vacation, according to an employee of a nearby bakery. The extent to which other shops and apartments in the building were damaged is unknown, according to the police. The investigation is ongoing and the police are looking for witnesses.

“Unprecedented cases of violence and serious crime”

The police and public prosecutor’s office are currently investigating a series of explosions that recently shook Cologne. Last week, there were two explosions in the city center within a few days. One occurred in front of a fashion store on Ehrenstrasse; witnesses saw a man around 1.80 meters tall running away.

Another incendiary device exploded in front of a discotheque on Hohenzollernring. There were also several incidents in Cologne and the surrounding area over the weekend.

“We as the Cologne police are currently facing major challenges due to unprecedented cases of violence and serious crime that have never been seen before in Cologne,” said the head of the Cologne criminal police, Michael Esser, last week. More than 60 investigators are working on the complex.

Investigators suspect connection to missing drugs

The background to the crimes is disputes between gangs. “There are obviously outstanding accounts in the milieu that still need to be settled,” said Esser. According to senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer’s assessment last week, one of these outstanding accounts relates to the disappearance of an estimated 300 kilograms of cannabis. The group that was cheated out of these drugs is now trying to get the cannabis back or receive compensation. Two hostage-takings at the end of June/beginning of July in Hürth near Cologne and in the Cologne district of Rodenkirchen should also be seen in this context.

Some media outlets refer to the crimes as the “Mocro Mafia”. However, the public prosecutor’s office and the police do not use the term. dpa