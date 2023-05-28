An explosion occurred at the Suri-Change money exchange office on West-Kruiskade in the center of Rotterdam on Sunday at 4:45 am. According to police, no one was injured. A suspect has run away.

The suspect ran towards the Batavierenstraat in the center of the city; he was dressed in dark clothes and had a hood on. It is the umpteenth explosion in the Maasstad. The night before, an explosive device also exploded just after midnight in a portico flat on Taandersstraat.

Suri Change

Earlier this week there were already four explosions at branches of the company in Amsterdam. In Rotterdam, a branch of the money exchange office was shot at last January. In March, this office, where the explosion took place last night, was already raided on suspicion of money laundering.

One of the suspects in the money laundering investigation into the money offices of Suri-Change appears to be the husband of a former alderman from Barendrecht. This PvdA prominent was still in the race for the national party presidency in 2021.

Mayor Femke Halsema immediately closed three Suri-Change money exchange offices for at least six months last week, after several explosions took place that week. According to Halsema, the locations pose a ‘serious threat to public order’ and there is a risk of recurrence.

Money exchange office

Suri-Change has nine branches in the Randstad: six in Amsterdam, two in Rotterdam and one in The Hague. Visitors can send cash to family or acquaintances abroad. The money transferred can often be collected within a few minutes at a payout location in countries such as Suriname, Ghana or Vietnam.

Explosions

This year there have already been dozens of explosions at houses in Rotterdam. Many of those incidents are suspected by the police to be related to drug crime.

Mayor Aboutaleb told the city council several times that the many attacks in the city are 'largely related' to the successful approach in the port of Rotterdam. "So many drugs are now being seized there that drug criminals start accusing each other about why a load has disappeared," said Aboutaleb in March. However, critics argue that the attacks are precisely the result of drug parties that do leave the port, but are then 'ripped' among themselves. When ripping, criminals rob each other of drugs.

Shortly after midnight yesterday, there was an explosion in a flat on the Taandersstraat in Rotterdam. ANP MEDIATV © ANP

