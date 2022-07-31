For the second time in a week, an explosion has taken place at a house in Den Bosch. The explosion took place at the Stapelen on Saturday night around 1.15 am. It concerns the house of the girlfriend of No Surrender ringleader Klaas Otto. Her mother confirms this at the AD.

Otto and his girlfriend were not in the house at the time of the explosion. The parents of Otto’s girlfriend did, however, sleep upstairs. They were awakened by the bang, but were unharmed. The cause of the explosion is not yet known. The police are investigating the house.

An explosion also took place on Tuesday night at another house in the same neighborhood in Den Bosch. The police suspected that the explosion in the Goedenrade was a mistake. The perpetrators are said to have been in the wrong street and have actually targeted Otto’s girlfriend’s house. The residents of the house on Goedenrade, a family with two young children, were unharmed. Their house was badly damaged.

The exact reason for the explosions is not clear. In the AD Otto’s girlfriend’s mother says that the explosion “has nothing to do with Klaas Otto”, but that she does not want to make any statements about another possible explanation. In 2017, the house of Otto’s girlfriend was already the target of an attack, when the building was shot at with a firearm.