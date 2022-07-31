DEN BOSCH – Once again there has been an explosion at a house in Den Bosch. In the night from Saturday to Sunday, a bang could be heard at the Stapelen in Den Bosch around 1.15 am. It is probably the house where Klaas Otto, former CEO of motorcycle club No Surrender, regularly stays with his girlfriend Gracia K. There may be a second explosive.

