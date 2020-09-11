Simeone provides instructions to Leipzig. POOL / Reuters

An modern and daring 33-year-old coach has as soon as once more raised doubts concerning the validity of the Simeone technique within the face of extra refined proposals. Above his label as a coach extra involved with defensive than offensive play, the show of tactical wealth that Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig executed on the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon (2-1) revealed a manifest impotence of the Argentine coach and his gamers to counteract it. If the autumn of two seasons in the past towards Juventus in Turin, with a 2-0 in favor harvested within the first leg, was analyzed as a evaluate of Allegri al Cholo as a strategist, this elimination additionally invitations that studying because of the confusion that seized the Atlético footballers. The get together left the sensation that there was a confrontation between two antagonistic and anachronistic fashions. Nagelsmann’s modernism versus Simeone’s extra primal and classic fashion.

The gestures of Saúl, Koke and Herrera from the primary phases of the sport revealed Atlético’s lack of ability to detect Leipzig’s elaborate and dynamic soccer. Nagelsmann organized superiorities all through the sector, however the one that the majority disconcerted and put Atlético on the spot was the one which the German coach utilized for the ball out from behind. The 2 center-backs, Upamecano and Klostermann, and the right-back, Halstenberg, fashioned a line of three, to which Kampl joined. Diego Costa and Marcos Llorente couldn’t cope at first of the German sport because of the manifest inferiority of that 4 towards two. After each, the martyrdom of the midfielders started. “They’ve understood the sport very nicely, they’ve created many superiorities, particularly on the skin. Then inside. It was troublesome to get the ball again. In lots of performs we now have not been near stealing ”, Saúl analyzed. The Atlético analysts’ stories highlighted that ball out, however their gamers acted as in the event that they had been going through one thing unknown that shocked them. They fell into the entice of an idea carefully linked to Guardiola: being slim within the center to be deep and extensive within the ultimate meters. “I used to be fascinated by how we had been capable of appeal to Atlético by way of the middle in order that our full-backs may attain the skin. I’m very happy that the 2 targets got here like this ”, acknowledged yesterday Nagelsmann, who supplied a brand new telematic look.

“Leipzig made an distinctive defensive show, protecting Atlético’s assaults out of hurt’s manner and profitable each sport in one-on-one conditions. He dominated each areas and confirmed the right mixture of defensive forcefulness and class with the ball, ”warned Belgian coach, Spain’s Roberto Martínez, in his evaluation for the UEFA media.

Atlético’s assault was diminished to nothing in the course of the first hour of play. Diego Costa and Marcos Llorente registered zero pictures and their interventions with the ball had been scarce. Costa was swallowed up by Upamecano and Llorente barely had an opportunity to use his driving pace as a result of Nagelsmann made certain he had vigilance when his workforce had the ball. This prevented his teammates from discovering him simply with lengthy passes into house.

The substitution of João Félix

Atlético’s ineffectiveness within the offensive sport, diminished to Carrasco’s particular person blows, was turned the wrong way up when Simeone admitted João Félix. Given the impression it triggered from his first interventions, the choice to relegate the substitution to the most costly signing within the membership’s historical past (126 million euros) has additionally put Cholo’s line-up into query. The dedication with which the Portuguese attacker was used not solely responded to his have to shine in his nation. He additionally confirmed an eagerness to show his value. With out Thomas beginning as a consequence of lack of coaching as a consequence of an harm, Simeone gave up enjoying with two offensive footballers on the wings, as he did throughout a number of the 11 league video games performed after confinement.

After the defeat, Simeone accepted Leipzig’s superiority and warned that subsequent season shall be very powerful. Particularly if Jan Oblak forces his departure to Chelsea. This shall be a precedence problem for the membership. In addition to on the lookout for a scorer and stopping João Félix from ordering his agent, Jorge Mendes, to seek out him a extra offensive workforce.