Since last April 13, it was opened on the site of Change.org a petition in which you are asked to Hajime isayama, creator of Shingeki no Kyojin, that changes the end of the manga.

This one occurred in the Chapter 139 of this work, and the fact is that a percentage of fans did not like how things ended. So one of them, Dr Vibenari, ask this mangaka make another denouement. He noted that he is disappointed by what happened.

The end of Shingeki no Kyojin did not convince everyone

What he mentioned is that the end ‘feels very rushed’ both for him and much of the fans. Also that ‘feels very different thematically’.

He argued that although it does not ruin the story as such, it is ‘something out of place’. It is after this that he enters a series of details, which do not have to do exactly with what happened but rather a little earlier. We must say that it is very difficult for them to listen to him.

Perhaps if he had written his claims in Japanese, the request would have been easier for the creator of Shingeki no Kyojin. Nor has he had much support. Just over 7,000 people have signed the petition.

Considering that the manga has sold millions of copies, it seems that many were satisfied with what happened. In fact, in social networks they have come out in defense of Hajime isayama before this type of claims.

Some defend Hajime Isayama’s work

A reader, DarkCowl1, commented ‘I didn’t really enjoy the ending, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to demand something from the author’. Another fan, swaglordsoi, declared ‘Yes, [risas], the end was meh. I don’t know why people think it ruins the show because it doesn’t. ‘.

AProgrammer06 it was something more extensive. ‘I think the ending was exactly how Isayama intended it to be. It hurt and still hurts almost two weeks after reading it. ‘, he shared.

‘But it was beautiful and it really made me feel for Eren and Mikasa. It was tragic but a little sweet at the same time, and I will remember it for the rest of my life. ‘ he commented excitedly.

Perhaps tens of thousands of signatures would be needed for this petition to change the ending of Shingeki no Kyojin will attract the attention of Kodansha. At least from its western affiliate. However, perhaps we should wait for the last volume to come out. Lest there be any change.

Sources [1][2].



