While the debate grows about new restrictions due to the advance of the second wave of the pandemic, in the last hours the death by coronavirus of another Education worker in the City was known. Is about Juan Carlos Ramirez, who worked as an assistant at Escuela 21 DE 3 Carlos Pellegrini, in the San Cristobal neighborhood.

The Friday, March 26, the auxiliary began to feel bad. According to a statement issued by the CTA, he would have decompensated within the school, although this version was not officially confirmed. After being tested through the PCR, the result was positive and was removed immediately.

Another version indicates that that Friday Ramírez told the school principal that he felt very tired. And that she told him to go and swab.

His picture worsened and died on Monday morning at the Julio Méndez Sanatorium, in Caballito, where he was treated after the complications. From the CTA it was reported that his colleagues had a work holiday this Tuesday and will accompany his wife and daughter at the farewell.

This Tuesday a day of mourning is held for the death of Auxiliary Juan Carlos Ramírez.

According to sources in the educational community, Ramírez was deaf and had suffered two strokes. But when it was suggested that he ask for the exception to not attend work, he refused because he did not want to stay at home. For this reason, he continued with his face-to-face tasks both at school and in a parish.

The case of the Buenos Aires auxiliary joins the death of Jorge Langone, the teacher of Technical School 13, who also died last week a victim of Covid-19, and to put various unions in the educational field on alert.

Buenos Aires teachers grouped in the union Ademys they called for a strike on Monday 29 for the death of the teacher and denounced lack of care in the return to the presence, demanding the return to virtual classes. In this sense, the union indicated that in Buenos Aires schools “there are no sanitary conditions or budget” for face-to-face classes.

Jorge Langone, the teacher who died in Lugano. Photo Twitter.

From the City, Minister Soledad Acuña clarified that Langone “attended school only one day, on February 22.”

“That day the protocol was applied, as with all teachers and people who go to school. His temperature was taken, he was given an acetate mask, as well as a face mask,” he added.

And he said: “This person (for Langone), the same day he felt bad, with which he withdrew and did not complete his entire shift.” “He went to test, tested positive and never went to school again, which was only one shift a single day in the establishment,” concluded his chronology.

The health authorities affirm that the school activity has no effect on the new cases. According to the balance made by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, during the first month in the classrooms the infections affected to only 0.17% of people who attend schools. In total there were 1,215 positive cases, 60% of which were detected among teachers.

During that month 494 of the 45,056 total bubbles had to be isolated, which represents 1.09%. Only 0.017% of the members of those isolated bubbles tested positive for Covid.

This Tuesday, the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti, indicated that “most of the contagions It does not occur in places with protocol, factories or classrooms. We must transmit the attention and care in moments where we are with someone who looks healthy and we have confidence “.

DD / NS