Another embarrassment in the League: confrontation in Envigado vs. eagles, video

A new embarrassment was experienced this Sunday on the 19th date of Colombian soccer. Director of Golden Eagles starred a confrontation with Envigado staff, during the game.

embarrassment in the league

According to the reporter Juan Pablo Rúa, present at the Polideportivo Sur Stadium, the president of Águilas, Fernando Salazar, together with Johan Fano, sports delegate, clashed with Henry Díaz, Envigado’s security chief.

In the videos that showed what happened, the strong argument is seen, while members of both teams tried to separate them.

Even coach Alberto Suárez is seen trying to calm things down. Such was the problem that the restart of the duel was delayed and the police had to intervene.

Apparently the fight happened because Salazar went down to the field of play, a place where he should not be at all, while Diaz asked him to leave.

Meeting of the president of Rionegro Fernando Salazar accompanied by Johan Fano with Envigado security chief Henry Díaz at the Polideportivo Sur Stadium. pic.twitter.com/P6WkWcrFxg – Juan Pablo Rúa Jiménez (@JuanPabloRuaJim) May 8, 2022

FOOTBALL REDACTION