Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another embarrassment in the League: confrontation in Envigado vs. eagles, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Envigado

Envigado vs. Eagles

Strong altercation during the match on date 19.

A new embarrassment was experienced this Sunday on the 19th date of Colombian soccer. Director of Golden Eagles starred a confrontation with Envigado staff, during the game.

See also  Seville - Betis: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and possible line-ups

embarrassment in the league

According to the reporter Juan Pablo Rúa, present at the Polideportivo Sur Stadium, the president of Águilas, Fernando Salazar, together with Johan Fano, sports delegate, clashed with Henry Díaz, Envigado’s security chief.

In the videos that showed what happened, the strong argument is seen, while members of both teams tried to separate them.

Even coach Alberto Suárez is seen trying to calm things down. Such was the problem that the restart of the duel was delayed and the police had to intervene.

Apparently the fight happened because Salazar went down to the field of play, a place where he should not be at all, while Diaz asked him to leave.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#embarrassment #League #confrontation #Envigado #eagles #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bad Bunny makes reference to soap operas Rubí and Teresa in his song Un Coco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.