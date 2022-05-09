Another embarrassment in the League: confrontation in Envigado vs. eagles, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Envigado vs. Eagles
Strong altercation during the match on date 19.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 08, 2022, 08:43 PM
A new embarrassment was experienced this Sunday on the 19th date of Colombian soccer. Director of Golden Eagles starred a confrontation with Envigado staff, during the game.
embarrassment in the league
According to the reporter Juan Pablo Rúa, present at the Polideportivo Sur Stadium, the president of Águilas, Fernando Salazar, together with Johan Fano, sports delegate, clashed with Henry Díaz, Envigado’s security chief.
In the videos that showed what happened, the strong argument is seen, while members of both teams tried to separate them.
Even coach Alberto Suárez is seen trying to calm things down. Such was the problem that the restart of the duel was delayed and the police had to intervene.
Apparently the fight happened because Salazar went down to the field of play, a place where he should not be at all, while Diaz asked him to leave.
Meeting of the president of Rionegro Fernando Salazar accompanied by Johan Fano with Envigado security chief Henry Díaz at the Polideportivo Sur Stadium. pic.twitter.com/P6WkWcrFxg
– Juan Pablo Rúa Jiménez (@JuanPabloRuaJim) May 8, 2022
FOOTBALL REDACTION
May 08, 2022, 08:43 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#embarrassment #League #confrontation #Envigado #eagles #video
Leave a Reply