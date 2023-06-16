Is there still room for a new electric crossover? According to Nio, yes.

Some new brands only have one or two models in the showroom for years, but the Chinese start-ups don’t waste any time. Nio is now introducing two new models in the Netherlands in one fell swoop. We already wrote about the ET5 Touring tonight (yes, an electric station wagon), but Nio is also launching the EL6 today.

The EL6 was already unveiled in China in April, but as ES6. However, because Audi was quite difficult about that name (it would be too similar to S6), Nio came up with a different name. Even though the European Union Intellectual Property Office has ruled that the name is not confusing.

Nio doesn’t feel like bullshit, so the car is called EL6 with us. Done, enough. The EL6 is a crossover positioned below the EL7 (which looks pretty much the same). That does not mean that it is a compact model. With a length of 4.85 meters, the EL6 is still a big boy, which is comparable in size to the Mercedes EQE SUV.

The Nio EL6 has two electric motors as standard and therefore four-wheel drive. The engines are good for 489 hp and 700 Nm of torque. In terms of battery packs, you have the same choice as with all other Nio’s: you can choose between 75 kWh and 100 kWh. The official WLTP figures are not yet known, but with the largest battery you have an estimated 529 km range.

Would you like to order a Nio EL6? That is possible immediately. We will also mention the price: for this electric crossover you will have to pay at least € 55,900. Please note: this is the price without battery. You have to rent it for €169 or €289 per month, depending on the battery pack you choose. The first copies should be delivered in November.

