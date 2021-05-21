Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

After many Egyptian artists were infected with the new Corona virus and some of them died, another artist announces that he has contracted the disease caused by the virus.

Today, Friday, the Egyptian singer Ali Al-Hajjar announced that he and his wife, Hoda Talaat, were infected with the virus. Al-Hajjar wrote, on his official Facebook page, “The heavy guest visited me and my beloved wife … Praise be to God for everything .. your prayers for recovery.”

It is noteworthy that a large number of artists and artists in Egypt had been infected with the new Corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease recently, most notably the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, as well as the late artist Samir Ghanem, who suffered for more than a month from its repercussions and complications despite his other pathological conditions until his death. Yesterday, Thursday, and his funeral took place on Friday.