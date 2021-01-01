A team of scientists from the National Institutes of Health has identified the effects of the coronavirus coronavirus on the brain by examining tissue samples, the results are published in New England Journal of Medicine.

So, experts did not see any traces of coronavirus in tissue samples, which suggests the absence of a direct viral attack on the brain.

In doing so, scientists have found that the brains of coronavirus-infected patients may be susceptible to microvascular damage.

Scientists conducted an in-depth study of brain tissue samples from 19 patients who died after contracting coronavirus infection from March to July 2020, while brain scans showed the presence of many bright spots that indicate inflammation, as well as dark spots that indicate bleeding.

