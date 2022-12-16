In the Khabarovsk Territory, the issue of creating an educational and industrial cluster “Construction” is being discussed. The issue was considered at the foresight session of the sectoral working group, created to provide the construction industry with qualified personnel.

IA AmurMedia With reference to the regional government, he writes that more than 6,000 people are trained in institutions of secondary vocational and higher education in the region. Of these, about 15% are in the professions of the construction industry. About 65% of those who have received education in construction areas find work in their specialty.

Thus, in the Khabarovsk Territory there is an urgent need to create the fourth educational and industrial cluster “Construction”. Those enterprises that will participate in the project will satisfy the staffing needs, reduce the cost of training specialists and can count on various federal and regional support and incentive measures.

In the region in 2022, a new model for training specialists under the federal project “Professionality” was launched. Future aircraft builders and railway workers are being trained by the educational clusters “Engineering” and “Railway transport”, next academic year the cluster “Water transport” will accept the first students.

The project partners are the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant, the Russian Railways, the Amur Shipping Company and the Khabarovsk Fleet Maintenance and Operations Base.