WFS extension has announced some very important news for Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Spaceavailable at pc And mobile devices. The software house has unveiled its plans to be able to release the next updates of the Global version of the game simultaneously with the Japanese onesso that both versions receive the same content at the same time.

At the moment this is only a plan for the future, and we don’t know when the worldwide launch of updates will start. But that’s not the only news about the game. The company has in fact announced that all those who will log in between now and June 30th they will receive as a bonus 500 Chronos Stones.

We just have to wait for more information regarding the release of updates Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space.

Source: WFS extension