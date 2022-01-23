Another echelon with military personnel and weapons sent from Russia arrived in Belarus. On Sunday, January 23, reports Interfax with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.

As noted, another convoy with vehicles arrived at the Polonka railway station in the morning. The exact composition of the arrived units is not specified. It is assumed that in the future the Russian military will take part in the exercises of the forces of the Union State on the territory of Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Su-35 multi-role fighters began flying to Belarus to participate in the joint exercises “Allied Resolve – 2022”.

The test of the reaction forces of the Union State will take place in two stages. The first one is scheduled to be completed by February 9th. It implies the transfer in the shortest possible time of a joint grouping of troops, the organization of the protection and defense of important objects.

At the second stage – from February 10 to 20 – the parties will hold a joint exercise “Allied Resolve-2022”. As President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko explained, the military will work out scenarios for confrontation with forces from Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine.