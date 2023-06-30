Another earthquake was registered, now on the coast of Venezuela; of magnitude 3.7

After around 8:52 pm this Thursday, June 29, the Colombian Geological Service reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 with an epicenter in the department of Meta that shook several areas of Colombia, another earthquake of lesser magnitude occurred on the coast of Venezuela, near La Guajira.

According to the SGC report, it appeared at 11:23 pm, of magnitude 3.7 and superficial depth, less than 30 kilometers.

Specifically, the epicenter was 47 km from the Los Monjes Archipelago, which is part of the Federal Dependencies of Venezuela.

In networks, no user near the place of the epicenter has reported having felt it. There have also been no reports of damage on land or alerts along the coast.

However, regarding the magnitude 5.2 earthquake a few hours earlier, Internet users in Venezuela did claim to have felt it in the neighboring country.

