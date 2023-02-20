Home page World

Two new earthquakes, each with a magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8, occurred in the south-east of Turkey. Several houses are said to have collapsed. There are more dead.

Update from February 20, 9:29 p.m.: Two weeks after the first tremors, Turkey experienced another earthquake with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. According to media reports, the earthquake was also felt in the surrounding provinces, in northern Syria, in Israel, Iraq and Lebanon. Houses have collapsed again in several places near the city of Aleppo, and new victims have arrived in at least four clinics run by the aid organization SAMS.

At least three people were killed in the Turkish province of Hatay as a result of the new earthquake. 213 people were taken to hospitals, said Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Monday evening. Soylu warned people not to go indoors again. So far there have been 26 aftershocks.

A picture from Antakya in the evening before the two new earthquakes in Turkey. According to media reports, “everything collapsed” in nearby Hatay (archive image). © Yasin Akgul/Afp

The previously issued tsunami warning was a standard procedure, the warning will now be lifted, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Monday evening.

New earthquakes in Turkey within minutes – magnitude 6.4 and 5.8

first report: Hatay/Munich – Around two weeks after the severe earthquake in south-east Turkey, the area was again hit by two new earthquakes. This was reported by the civil protection authority AFAD and the seismological authority Kandilli. Two earthquakes with magnitudes 6.4 and 5.8 occurred within a few minutes. Turkish media unanimously reported that several damaged buildings had collapsed.

Two new earthquakes in Turkey – “Everything collapsed!”

A man sits next to his collapsed house as a search team searches for people in Kharamanmaras. (Archive image) © Ahmed Deeb/dpa

Turkish journalist Adem Metan confirmed this in a short video on Twitter. “Friends, there was a very big earthquake, everything collapsed, everything!” he reported in the dramatic recording. The transmitter CNN Turk later reported that people were trapped under the rubble of houses collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

The civil protection authority warned the population not to enter damaged houses. Warnings were also given not to be near buildings that are in danger of collapsing. Another video from the earthquake area showed Turkish soldiers carrying away people injured in the earthquake on a stretcher and searching the area.

Tsunami warning for Turkey: “Ambulance sirens can be heard everywhere”

The Seismological Center for Europe and the Mediterranean (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning for the affected area after the two earthquakes in Turkey. “Ambulance sirens can be heard everywhere,” Turkish singer and leader of the Ahbap charity Haluk Levent wrote on Twitter. Correspondents from several Turkish broadcasters also spoke of panic on the streets. (bb)