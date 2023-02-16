An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the Turkish province of Hatay on February 16

A new earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Hatay. This is reported RIA News with reference to local seismologists.

According to the Office for the Relief of Consequences of Natural Disasters, the outbreak was in the sea at a depth of nine kilometers, five kilometers from the coast. It is noted that buildings that were damaged on February 6 collapsed.

On the night of February 6, Turkey was hit by the strongest earthquake in the country since 1939 with a magnitude of 7.8. The epicenter of the cataclysm was the area in the province of Kahramanmarash in the south of the country. In the afternoon, a new earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded in the central part of the country.

Strong tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria. In addition to Syria and Turkey, fluctuations were recorded in Cyprus, Georgia, Abkhazia, Armenia, Iraq, Lebanon.