In the Kemerovo region recorded three tremors with a magnitude of up to 4.1

An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 4.1 occurred in the Kemerovo region. This is reported TASS with reference to the Altai-Sayan branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

As it became known, on the evening of February 13, three tremors were recorded in the Russian region. The first of them occurred at 21:22 (17:22 Moscow time). Later, two more shocks of magnitude 3.1 and 3.6 were recorded.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was reported in the Pacific Ocean near the Kuril Islands. The epicenter of the natural phenomenon was located 682 kilometers east of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and 23 kilometers south of the southwestern tip of Simushir Island.

In addition, on February 7, tremors were recorded 189 kilometers from Severo-Kurilsk. The source of the earthquake was located at a depth of 42 kilometers.

On February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Turkey, the strongest in the country since 1939. Powerful tremors were felt in the largest cities, including Kayseri, Adana, Mersin and Hatay. According to the latest data, more than 31 thousand people died as a result of the tragedy.

In addition, strong earthquakes were recorded in Syria. Previously, the death toll exceeded 8.5 thousand. It is impossible to verify this data, since part of the country is controlled by the armed opposition.