Should we listen to that bad joke about ‘sleeping with croquettes in your pockets’? And it is that during the night of this Thursday September 26, 2024shortly before going to sleep, the tenth microseism in Mexico City.

Yeah!! Just as you read it. In an extremely unique telluric event and surely with few or even scant precedents, the Mexico City has registered a total of ten low intensity earthquakes in less than 24 hourshalf of them almost consecutively while a large part of the population was still sleeping in their beds this morning in the Mayor Miguel Hidalgo.

The others occurred during the following hours before noon with epicenters in nearby municipalities of Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón.

Another earthquake before going to sleep… CDMX adds 10 microearthquakes in the same day!

Today’s 10th microseism in CDMX is a 1.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 7:51:50 p.m. with the epicenter in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

