The fact is that they are going on all the time in this region but anything under 1.0 on the Richter scale is not reported.

This time it happened yesterday afternoon at 16.46h with an earth tremor registering 2.2º on the Richter Scale with an intensity of III. The epicenter was under Santa Fe, yet again.

People called in from the surrounding area: Atarfe, La Malahá, Churriana, Maracena, Vegas del Genil, as well as the city of Granada itself, to say that they had felt it.

Here is a list of tremors in Andalucia or just off its coast up at 18.44h:

03/06/2021 18:44:26 2.2º Atlantic-Canary Islands

03/06/2021 16:59:38 1.6º NW La Vall D Alcalà, Ameria

03/06/2021 16:46:12 2.2º E Santa Fe, Granada

03/06/2021 16:35:09 1.9º North Alboran

03/06/2021 16:27:07 1.5º SW La Mojonera, Almeria

03/06/2021 13:31:30 1.8º Se Benamocarra, Malaga

03/06/2021 12:28:46 1.6º E Jódar, Jaén

03/06/2021 11:56:57 2.4º W Peal De Becerro, Jaén

03/06/2021 08:54:50 2.6º Atlantic-Canary Islands

03/06/2021 08:47:24 3.4º Atlantic-Morocco

03/06/2021 06:13:41 2.0º W Peal De Becerro, Jaén

03/06/2021 03:07:02 2.0º Gulf of Cádiz

03/06/2021 02:49:39 1.5º North Alboran

03/06/2021 01:46:26 1.6º SW Atarfe, Granada

03/06/2021 01:46:26 1.6º SW Atarfe Granada

03/06/2021 01:41:12 2.1º South Alboran

On Friday, there were a total of 17 earth tremors…

(News: Sante Fé, Vega, Granada, Andalucia)