UpdateA 50-year-old man from the Netherlands has died as a result of a fall during a mountain hike in Austria. According to the police in Tyrol, he fell 80 to 100 meters. It is not clear what caused that to happen. In a short time it is already the fifth Dutch death that falls in mountainous areas. The Royal Dutch Climbing and Mountaineering Association attributes this to inexperience.

The accident happened on Saturday near Gschnitz, not far from the border with Italy. After a major search, which lasted almost a day, the body of the man was recovered yesterday at the end of the afternoon. The search involved twelve mountain rescuers, four dogs, three mountain police, a police drone and a helicopter.

More accidents in the Alps

Last week at least four Dutch people were killed during mountain walks. For example, a man (76) and woman (66) died on Thursday during a walk in a rugged and rocky area in the French Ardèche. Last week, a 41-year-old man from Gouda died while hiking in the Swiss Alps. The man fell while descending the mountain Nünenenflue (Bern region) and rolled down a steep, rocky slope. On the same day, a 38-year-old Dutchman was injured while descending a mountain in Germany. He fell about thirty meters down and was lucky that his fall was broken by a ledge. The body of Daniël Dresden (45) from Leiden was also found on Curaçao last week. He died while hiking in the mountain and was missing for days.

Inexperienced hikers

The Royal Dutch Climbing and Mountaineering Association has also seen more accidents among hikers in the European mountains this summer than in previous years. NKBV director Robin Baks notices that a new group of hikers is increasingly inexperienced climbing the mountain, which leads to accidents. "During corona times, walking has become extremely popular in the Netherlands, especially among young people between 21 and 30 years old," says Baks. "These relatively inexperienced hikers now notice that the terrain in the mountains is a lot less forgiving than if you trip over a tree root in the Netherlands." The association does not yet have exact numbers of the accidents, that balance will be drawn up at the end of the summer, in collaboration with German, Swiss and Austrian hiking clubs.

Worse condition

A third of the fatal accidents in the mountains happen to seniors, according to Baks. “These are often people with cardiovascular disease and they are in a worse condition. On top of a mountain there is less oxygen due to the height and it is often warmer, which can make people unwell. All these circumstances also lead to a reduced concentration, so that a misstep on the mountain is easily made.” The number of fatalities among younger hikers is limited, but they need to be rescued more often. ,,They go up without the right equipment or underestimate the duration of the climb. Young people also get lost more often or are attacked by the weather.” The NKBV has important tips for walkers on the website, such as wearing good walking shoes, taking enough breaks and taking enough food and drink with you.