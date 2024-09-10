Sergei Sobyanin reported on a downed drone in the Ramenskoye urban district

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his Telegram-channel reported that air defense systems shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as it approached the capital.

“Another drone flying toward Moscow was shot down in the Ramenskoye city district of the Ministry of Defense’s air defense,” the mayor said.

He added that emergency services are working at the site of the fallen debris.

Earlier, Sobyanin reported that air defense systems shot down a drone in the Lyubertsy urban district, no one was hurt. Later, he announced two more UAVs were destroyed in the Ramensky urban district.