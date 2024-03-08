Governor: another drone attack was repelled over the Rostov region

Air defense forces repelled another drone attack over the Rostov region, reported in its Telegram– channel head of the region Vasily Golubev.

“Several UAVs were destroyed on approach to Morozovsk,” the governor wrote.

Earlier on March 9, it became known about a massive raid of Ukrainian drones on Taganrog.

Also on the night of March 9, the air defense system worked over the Kursk region. A missile threat was declared in the region.