Guatemalan security forces have captured, during 2023, a total of 54 Colombians for allegedly being linked to lender networks that make illegal charges in the Central American country.

As reported this Thursday by a source from the Ministry of the Interior (Interior), the detained Colombians are accused of the crime of usury.

Compatriots are accused of offering loans to neighbors, from different locations in Guatemala, and charge high unregulated interest rates through threats, according to the same source.

During this week, the National Civil Police (PNC) captured seven citizens of Colombia in the department (province) of Jutiapa, at the east end of

Guatemala.

In July, Guatemala issued an alert to increase customs controls with El Salvador, because the neighboring country expelled dozens of Colombians from its territory for practicing this type of illegal loans.

(Also read: Harsh measure against Colombians in El Salvador: they are accused of having a criminal gang)

There are 54 detainees in the operational plan “Against the Crime of Usury” of lenders “drop by drop” So far this year, and in compliance with the operational plan “Against the Crime of Usury”, the National Civil Police reports 54 Colombians captured in different parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/nro0seSAIj — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) August 2, 2023

According to the Interior, last week they held talks with the authorities of El Salvador to generate common alliances and stop this scourge.

In 2023, Guatemala has denied entry to 795 people of Colombian origin for failing to comply with immigration requirements, according to data from the Guatemalan Institute of Migration (IGM).

In the case of El Salvador, the Attorney General of that country, Rodolfo Delgado, pointed out on July 17 the existence of an alleged “criminal” organization, made up of foreigners, mostly “Colombians”, dedicated to fraud and money laundering.

(You can read: Bukele talks about the capture of 105 Colombians in El Salvador by a ‘drop by drop’ network)

People arrested accused of being part of a ‘drop by drop’ network in El Salvador. Photo: GENERAL ATTORNEY OF EL SALVADOR / AFP

He added that 110 people linked to said structure were arrested, “most of them Colombians.” However, the prosecutor did not specify when these captures were made.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry, for its part, reported on July 19 in a statement that the authorities of El Salvador detained more than 60 Colombian citizens since 2022 accused of allegedly belonging to criminal organizations dedicated to illegal money loans.

The revelation by the Salvadoran authorities of the alleged criminal organization occurs at a time when relatives of Colombians have denounced, through humanitarian organizations, the capture of relatives within the framework of an emergency regime implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele to fight gangs.

EFE