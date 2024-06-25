Another Boeing 737 Max plane suffered a technical problem in recent days, amid a series of incidents that leave the American company under question.

A Korean Air flight bound for Taiwan was forced to return to Incheon airport, west of Seoul, after a sudden depressurization on the plane, a Boeing 737 Max 8, South Korea’s Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The flight that was traveling from South Korea to Taiwan had a depressurization problem last Saturday and fell about 8 kilometers in 15 minutes, according to data from Flightradar24.

The flight took off at 4:45 p.m. from Icheon bound for Taichung International Airport in Taiwan, but Within 50 minutes he had to detour and return to the airport of origin due to a problem in the pressurization system, which regulates the internal pressure of an airplane cabin.

The ministry said 19 of the 133 people aboard Saturday’s flight were sent to hospitals due to earaches and nosebleeds, but none suffered serious injuries.

The flight took place again the next day, on another plane.

The airline and the ministry said the cause of the problem was under investigation. The plane was grounded and the ministry ordered South Korea’s 11 airlines to examine the pressurization systems on their 400 planes.

The place The Straits Times quotes a passenger, identified as Tseng, who said that the children who were on the plane cried when the oxygen masks came off and that they feared the plane would fall. A video shared on social media showed passengers with oxygen masks on.

Another passenger, identified as Hsu, said she felt something was wrong as the plane seemed to be floating in the air and the flight attendants remained in their seats. She said she and her daughters put on oxygen masks when the plane began to descend and that she had earaches and a headache.

In an Airbus too



Separately, Malaysia Airlines said one of its Bangkok-bound flights on Monday made a 180-degree turn back to Kuala Lumpur after the Airbus A-330 experienced a “pressurization issue.”

Malaysia Airlines said that Its pilots initiated an emergency descent even though the plane had not reached the altitude of 2,400 meters and the oxygen masks were not deployed. Flight MH780 was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members. They are advancing an investigation into the causes of the incident.

‘Nosebleeds and pain in the eardrums’, 18 injured during Korean Air flight KE189 bound for Taichung (RMQ), Taiwan on the 22nd June, owing to pressurization issues at FL300. Korean Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (HL8352), which departed from Incheon and was heading to Taiwan,… pic.twitter.com/xbpvAL99KD — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 23, 2024

In recent days, United States prosecutors will recommend that the Department of Justice file criminal charges against Boeing for having violated agreements that avoided going to trial for two fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019. The Department of Justice must decide before July 7 whether to prosecute to Boeing.

The firm is also under scrutiny for several incidents in recent months. One of them occurred a week ago, when a Southwest 737 MAX (a lowcost company from the United States) fell 1,200 meters in a few seconds and almost crashed into the ocean.

The criminal charges would aggravate the crisis facing Boeing, which is facing intense scrutiny from U.S. prosecutors, regulators and lawmakers following the mid-flight explosion on Jan. 5 of a panel on one of its planes operated by Alaska Airlines, just two days before the 2021 deal expired.

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA