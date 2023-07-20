Worker of a food company in Frattamaggiore, Raffele Vergara got stuck in a machine that crushed him

Another terrible accident at work, which this time cost the life of a young man of only 20 years. His name was Raphael Vergara and yesterday morning he was working as usual in the Frattamaggiore food company, when he got stuck in a press that inexorably crushed him.

Only 20 years and a life still ahead to live, full of dreams and hopes. All finished in a few seconds of terror for Raffaele Vergara, a native and resident of Crispano.

Yesterday morning he was at work as usual in the Frattamaggiore company where he was employed and was carrying out one of his usual tasks, when he got stuck in a press. The machinery crushed him inexorably and for him there was nothing to do.

The arrived at the scene rescuers hey Fire fighterswho unfortunately could not help but extract the body of the worker and ascertain his death.

Shortly after the accident, the attorneywhich opened a file of investigation and who will now try to clarify the dynamics and cause of the accident itself.

Pain for the death of Raffaele Vergara

The news spread immediately in Crispano, leaving everyone in shock. Mayor Michele Emilianoon his behalf, the administration and all citizens showed condolences and closeness to the family of the young victim:

On my behalf and on behalf of the entire city of Crispano, I express deep sorrow for the tragic death of our young fellow citizen Raffaele Vergara, who died in the workplace. My thoughts at this moment go to the family members to whom I express – on behalf of the whole city – our heartfelt condolences and closeness. This tragic event imposes a strong and no longer postponeable commitment on the part of everyone on issues of safety in the workplace. It is necessary that, on the part of all the subjects interested in this important and delicate issue, the sense of responsibility is even stronger in order to avoid unacceptable accidents in a country like Italy. We have decided to declare the city mourning on the day of the young victim’s funeral.

READ ALSO: Luca Bellei crushed by his truck: he was only 46 years old.