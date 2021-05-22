The Students depended on himself to save the category. If he beat Burgos on Friday, permanence was mathematically assured without the need to wait for second-hand favors. But lost. It was his ninth consecutive loss, a disastrous close to a season that could be worse.. The Estu faces a drama this Sunday, another one in its recent career. His future in the Endesa League is no longer in his hands, but in that of another historic team, Joventut, who does not play anything in the game, because whatever he does against Bilbao in this last match of the regular phase, he will finish seventh and will face Barça in the playoffs. A Catalan duel with vintage overtones. The only consolation that remains for the schoolboys is that La Penya is a friendly club, forged in similar values, in training and in the quarry, signs of identity that are increasingly blurred in the Madrid entity. Bilbao is in the opposite inertia, they have won in two of their last three games, against Fuenlabrada and Burgos, and if he repeats victory this Sunday, he will remain in the ACB.

If this Sunday school tragedy is consummated, no one will be caught by surprise, because he has several courses of flirting with the well. The Estudiantes has retained the category three times in the offices in the last nine years. In the 2011-12 and 2015-16 campaigns he was saved thanks to the harsh conditions imposed on the LEB teams to join the ACB, while in the past the declines due to the pandemic were canceled when he occupied the last place with 5 victories and 18 defeats. What he lost three times on the court, he won three times in the offices. Too many winks to the cliff. Bilbao can give the lace this Sunday. Be that as it may, in the LEB or in the ACB, The Estu needs a stage of reflection to analyze how it could have fallen so low having a great sponsor and great social support.