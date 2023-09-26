Gianluigi Ragni was working on an electricity pylon in the Teramo area: electrocuted, the 25-year-old died instantly

Another terrible accident at work occurred in Abruzzo, more precisely in the Teramo area. This time it was the turn of the man to lose his life in tragic circumstances Gianluigi Ragni, a boy of just 25 years old, who was electrocuted while working on a medium voltage pylon. Help was useless for him.

Another victim in Italy who loses his life while carrying out his work. Once again a very young boy, this time only 25 years oldwho says goodbye to life in tragic circumstances.

Gianluigi Ragni, as mentioned, 25 years old, originally from Campliin the province of Teramo, was busy carrying out maintenance work yesterday on medium voltage pylons in the area between Travazzano and Valle San Giovanni.

Hired by the company The Archipelagowas working on the plants owned by Is in themore precisely of E-Distribuzione.

Suddenly, for reasons still completely unclear, he was electrocuted by one of the cables and immediately lost consciousness.

With him there was a colleague, who immediately raised the alarm and the intervention of rescuers on site was requested.

Despite the timely arrival on site, the doctors could do nothing but declare the death of Gianluigi, who most likely arrived on the spot.

The pain for the death of Gianluigi Ragni

One of the first to arrive on site was Gianluigi Ragni’s brother, Gianmarco, who upon hearing the tragic news collapsed in the greatest pain. Already in 2007, the two brothers had had to face the dramatic loss of theirs Popewho passed away in an accident.

Waiting for the results of the autopsy ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office and which will probably take place today at the Teramo hospital, what remains for the young man’s loved ones and all those who knew him is an enormous void.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web. Many friends who, in disbelief, struggle to realize what happened to a good, kind, cheerful boy who was always willing to help.

A lot too angerbecause you can’t die while working.

As stated by Marco BoccaneraGeneral Secretary of Fim-Cisl Teramo together with the Territorial Board of Fim-Cisl Teramo, “we must shout it once and for all, it is never bad luck, it is never fatality that causes sudden deaths, at the origin of them, unfortunately, there is always a lack, be it of tools or protective devices, be it training or full awareness of the risks involved. Let us therefore mourn yet another victim, but please stop cataloging it under the usual heading ‘Adverse Fate’“.