On Saturday, students at various schools in Iran became unwell due to poisoning. Girls’ schools in particular were targeted, AFP news agency reports. The victims inhaled poisonous gas that may have been spread through ventilation systems. Some schoolgirls had to be hospitalized.

The poisonings occurred at at least seven schools in several provinces. Since schools in Iran reopened this week after a two-week national holiday, the number of poisoned schoolgirls has been on the rise. Iranian authorities say they take the matter seriously: a parliamentary committee will present an investigation report within two weeks and the Iranian spiritual leader Ali Khamenei has promised heavy punishments for the perpetrators. Until last month, more than a hundred suspects had been arrested.

The poisonings of school-going Iranian girls started roughly in November last year. Since then, according to official counts, more than 5,000 students in more than 200 schools across the country have fallen victim to the poisonings. After inhaling unfamiliar odors or gases, they suffer from breathing problems, shortness of breath and dizziness. Although hospital admissions are common, no deaths have been reported so far.

It is still unknown who is behind the attacks. The Iranian regime points to the opposition, but human rights groups suspect conservative groups that oppose education for girls.